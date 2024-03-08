Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 555126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $675.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -1.16.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.