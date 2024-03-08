Wave Life Sciences’ (WVE) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WVE. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $675.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -1.16.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

