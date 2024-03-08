Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Issues Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $145.98 million for the quarter.

Webco Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS WEBC opened at $163.00 on Friday. Webco Industries has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $195.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.27.

Get Webco Industries alerts:

Webco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Webco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.