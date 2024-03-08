Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,799 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Westlake by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $142.53 on Friday. Westlake has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.17.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

