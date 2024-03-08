Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,154 ($52.72).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Shelley Roberts bought 417 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($45.37) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,920.87). 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,224 ($40.92) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,518.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,442.11. The company has a market cap of £5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,907.69, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,756 ($34.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.14).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

