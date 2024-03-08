Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

