Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

