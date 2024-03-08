William Blair Comments on AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $177.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 135.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after acquiring an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 34.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

