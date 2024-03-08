William Blair Weighs in on AAR Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAR in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAR’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. AAR has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of AAR

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AAR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of AAR by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

