Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at TD Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $355.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.11.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $370.76 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $375.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.94 and its 200-day moving average is $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

