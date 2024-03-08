WisdomTree, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for WisdomTree in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

WisdomTree Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

