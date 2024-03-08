WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get WPP alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WPP

WPP Trading Up 1.3 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. WPP has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 166.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 54.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.