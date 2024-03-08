Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $337.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 50.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 309.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

