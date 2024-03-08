XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.15

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.73. XPeng shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 2,714,613 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.98.

Get XPeng alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPEV

XPeng Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of XPeng

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.