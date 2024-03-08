Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

XNET stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.23. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 132.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

