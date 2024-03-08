Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

