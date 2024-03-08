Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CW. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $242.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $243.21.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

