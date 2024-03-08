Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get NMI alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

NMI Price Performance

NMI stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. NMI has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $102,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,050 shares of company stock worth $11,733,034. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.