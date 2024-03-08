Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Datadog in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.36. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,024.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 884,723 shares of company stock valued at $111,010,885. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

