Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRT. Mizuho reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

