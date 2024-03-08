Zacks Research Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.34 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $182.81 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $185.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.04.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

