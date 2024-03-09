10,065 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 161,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,016,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 139.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Further Reading

