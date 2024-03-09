14,041 Shares in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Travelzoo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 71.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 137.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,393,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,975,660.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

