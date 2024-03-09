18,261 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sabre by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sabre by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.12 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,617,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

