19,534 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CarGurus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARG opened at $23.00 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

