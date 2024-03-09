200,000 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

RLX opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.