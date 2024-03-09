200,000 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RLX Technology Trading Down 1.6 %
RLX opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.