2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 50,000 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,920.00.
Jaguar Mining Stock Down 2.0 %
Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.46. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
About Jaguar Mining
