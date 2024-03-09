2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 50,000 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,920.00.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 2.0 %

Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.46. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

