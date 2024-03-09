21,936 Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Employers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Employers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Employers Price Performance

NYSE EIG opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $46.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

