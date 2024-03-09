229,415 Shares in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 229,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.07% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8,227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,108.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

EWM opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

