2,930 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,005,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $77,170,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $63,954,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

