39,525 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

