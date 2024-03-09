3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,534.00

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,534 ($32.16) and last traded at GBX 2,522 ($32.01), with a volume of 1427870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,496 ($31.68).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.36) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,395.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,210.90.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

