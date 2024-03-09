55,531 Shares in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Horizon Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBNC. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of HBNC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

