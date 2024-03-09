89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Buys $20,722,500.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $178,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

