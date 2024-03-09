89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Insider Buying Activity

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 258,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,344,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Specifically, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

89bio Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 84.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after acquiring an additional 956,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 322,339 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 57,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in 89bio by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 428,297 shares during the last quarter.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

