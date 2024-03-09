AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,963.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,247 in the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $81.75 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

