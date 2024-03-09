Aberforth Smaller Companies (LON:ASL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,327.80

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,327.80 ($16.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,366 ($17.34). Aberforth Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,366 ($17.34), with a volume of 1,055,991 shares.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,327.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,272.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 37.55 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $12.95. Aberforth Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,589.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aberforth Smaller Companies

About Aberforth Smaller Companies

In other Aberforth Smaller Companies news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,277 ($16.21), for a total transaction of £51,080 ($64,830.56). 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

