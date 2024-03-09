Aberforth Smaller Companies (LON:ASL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,327.80

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,327.80 ($16.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,366 ($17.34). Aberforth Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,366 ($17.34), with a volume of 1,055,991 shares.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,327.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,272.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 4.86.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 37.55 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $12.95. Aberforth Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,589.74%.
About Aberforth Smaller Companies
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.
