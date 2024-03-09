Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 350,000 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.38% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. UBS Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

