Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 719,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.43% of Liberty Energy worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after buying an additional 1,376,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,506,000 after buying an additional 1,110,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $572,984 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.