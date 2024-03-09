Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 1.44% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 390,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 125,893 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,942,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $24.57 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

