Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 130,000 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 5.00% of Compass Therapeutics worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 709,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

