Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 20,000 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.81% of Arcellx worth $14,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 18.8% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 503,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 69,780 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arcellx by 21.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $215,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,113.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

