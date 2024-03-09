Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 30,000 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of BOOT opened at $89.28 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

