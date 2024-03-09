Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $282.59 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

