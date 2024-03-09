Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 5.14% of Verastem worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verastem

In other news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VSTM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.49. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

