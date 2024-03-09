Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nasdaq by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after acquiring an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NDAQ opened at $60.01 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

