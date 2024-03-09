Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 1,275.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879,412 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 5.13% of Sutro Biopharma worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 8.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 23.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after buying an additional 194,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,867,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

Insider Activity at Sutro Biopharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STRO

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.