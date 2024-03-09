Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $11.18 Million Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.52% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.31 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

