Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $12.84 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 117,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

