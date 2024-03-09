Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $13.68 Million Stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488,834 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 13.13% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

